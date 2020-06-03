‘Quiet, sweet, fun-loving young man in the prime of his life now victim of brutal homicide’ Family says of latest Abbeville homicide victim

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Abbeville police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday on East Oak St.

The victim’s family has identified him as 20-year-old Aaron Wallace.

They say Wallace was walking home Tuesday morning while they sat inside, not more than a block away.

They waited for a knock on the door. Instead, they heard gunshots.

“When I came to the scene and I noticed my little cousin laying here on the ground, it just was heartbreaking. It was devastating,” Renee Readom, the victim’s cousin said.

Once a quiet, sweet, fun-loving young man in the prime of his life was now the victim of a brutal homicide.

“I’m going to forever have those thoughts, that picture that my little cousin was laying here on the ground. I’m going to forever have that,” Readom said, holding back tears.

The life Aaron Wallace envisioned for himself ended on East Oak St. Tuesday morning in the blink of an eye.

“The idea of him being here alone without anyone to be here with him as he leaves this world is a devastation no one can understand, and it just leaves the question, ‘why?'” Ashley Smith, a family friend, asked.

While Wallace’s family waits for answers and justice, they say they can’t help but think about who will be the next victim of a homicide in Abbeville.

“Today it’s Aaron. Tomorrow it could be your son, nephew or brother,” Smith said.

As Wallace’s family plans his funeral, they say they hope his death will be the last.

Wallace’s aunt, Angelnic Beckett, says she’s leaning on a Bible scripture, Romans 12:19, to get her through this time.

“I strongly believe we shouldn’t take anything into our own hands because things can only get worse that way, so if we leave vengeance to the Lord, it will be done and done all the way. The truth always prevails, so we are going to find out the truth if we keep our faith in God, and we don’t try to handle it ourselves,” Beckett said.

“Retaliation is not the key. It’s not the answer. If you knew Aaron, he was a peaceful person. He was not a troubled person at all, and he would not want this. He would not want this,” Readom added.

Abbeville police are asking anyone with any information about Aaron Wallace’s death to come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 892-6777.