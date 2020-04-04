Quick thinking by neighbor saved home from blaze after vehicle caught fire

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Quick action by a neighbor may have saved a home in the 800 block of Wyman Road after a vehicle there caught fire shortly after 3 p.m. today.

Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier did not note the cause of the fire, though he said it was ruled to have been accidental in nature.

The vehicle was near a carport, and the fire spread to the carport and into the attic of the structure. A neighbor passing by noticed the vehicle on fire, knocked on the door to alert the owner and helped pull the vehicle out of the carport with a chain, most likely saving the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire in the carport and attic area under control, while additional crews extinguished the vehicle fire.

No injuries were reported.