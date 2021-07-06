Qualifying to begin July 14 for Oct. 9 election – See which offices are on the ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Candidate qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is set to be held July 14-16 at local clerks of court offices around Louisiana.
Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the final deadline being 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 16.
Statewide qualifying fees can be found at the Secretary of State’s website. Fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier’s check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.
The deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 9 election is Sept. 8. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 18.
Early voting is set for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 (excluding Sunday, Sept. 26) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 5 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through the state’s Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 8 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
The following offices are on the ballot for October 9:
ACADIA PARISH
- Mayor of Estherwood
- Three Estherwood aldermen seats
IBERIA PARISH
- New Iberia city marshal
- Justice of the Peace, Ward 2
LAFAYETTE PARISH
- Youngsville Council Member, Division A
ST. LANDRY PARISH
- Mayor of Palmentto
- One Palmetto alderman seat
- Justice of the Peace, Dist. 5
ST. MARY PARISH
- Morgan City city marshal