Qualifying to begin July 14 for Oct. 9 election – See which offices are on the ballot

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Candidate qualifying for the Oct. 9 election is set to be held July 14-16 at local clerks of court offices around Louisiana.

Qualifying will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with the final deadline being 4:30 p.m., Friday, July 16.

Statewide qualifying fees can be found at the Secretary of State’s website. Fees must be paid in the form of cash; certified or cashier’s check on a state or national bank or credit union; U.S. postal money order; or money order issued by a state or national bank or credit union and must be accompanied by the qualifying form.

The deadline to register to vote in the Oct. 9 election is Sept. 8. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online Registration System is Sept. 18.

Early voting is set for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2 (excluding Sunday, Sept. 26) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 5 by 4:30 p.m. You can request an absentee ballot online through the state’s Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office (other than military and overseas voters). The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is Oct. 8 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

The following offices are on the ballot for October 9:

ACADIA PARISH

Mayor of Estherwood

Three Estherwood aldermen seats

IBERIA PARISH

New Iberia city marshal

Justice of the Peace, Ward 2

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Youngsville Council Member, Division A

ST. LANDRY PARISH

Mayor of Palmentto

One Palmetto alderman seat

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 5

ST. MARY PARISH