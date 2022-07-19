(KLFY) — Qualifying for the Nov. 8 election will be held across Louisiana from July 20-22 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. A total of 378 races are set for the ballot.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, local and municipal candidates must qualify with the clerk of court in the parish in which they are registered to vote. All candidates for state and federal office will qualify at the Louisiana State Archives located at 3851 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.

The following offices in the Acadiana area are up for election on Nov. 8:

STATEWIDE/REGIONAL OFFICES

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District (Acadia, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion)

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District (Evangeline, St. Landry)

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District (St. Martin, St. Mary)

Public Service Commissioner, Dist. 4

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division B (St. Mary)

1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 1, Division D (St. Mary)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 1C (Acadia, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2B (Jeff Davis)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 2D (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

3rd Circuit Court of Appeal Judge, Dist. 3, Elec. Sec. 3E (Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin)

Associate Supreme Court Justice, Dist. 6 (Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary)

LAFAYETTE PARISH

Lafayette City Judge City Court, Division A

Broussard Mayor Police Chief Council Member, Districts 1-6 and Councilman At-Large

Carencro Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 to be elected)

Duson Mayor Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Scott Mayor Police Chief Council Members, Districts 1-4 and Councilman At-Large

Youngsville Mayor Police Chief Council Members, Districts A-E



ACADIA PARISH

School Board Districts 1-8

Ward 5 Constable, Justice of the Peace

Basile Mayor Police Chief Alderman — Dist. 1-2, plus one At-Large

Church Point Mayor Police Chief Alderman — Wards 1-5

Crowley Mayor Police Chief Alderman — Wards 1-4, Divisions A and B, plus one At-Large

Duson Mayor Aldermen (5 to be elected)

Estherwood Mayor Police Chief Alderman (3 to be elected)

Iota Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Eunice Mayor Police Chief Alderman — Wards 2-3, plus one At-Large

Mermentau Mayor Police Chief Alderman (3 to be elected)

Morse Mayor Police Chief Alderman (3 to be elected)

Rayne Mayor Police Chief Alderman — Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large



EVANGELINE PARISH

13th Judicial District Judge, Division A

Police Jury Dist. 4

School Board Districts 1-13

Basile Mayor Police Chief Alderman Districts 1-2, plus one At-Large

Chataignier Mayor Police Chief Alderman (3 to be elected)

Mamou Mayor Police Chief Alderman Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large

Turkey Creek Mayor Police Chief Council Members (3 to be elected)

Ville Platte Mayor Police Chief Alderman, Districts A-F



IBERIA PARISH

School Board Districts 1-13

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

School Board Districts 1-13

Elton Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 to be elected)

Lake Arthur Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 to be elected)



ST. LANDRY PARISH

Coroner

School Board Districts 1-13

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11 (2 to be elected)

Justice of the Peace, Dist. 12

Constable, Justice of the Peace, Dist. 11

Arnaudville Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Cankton Mayor Alderman (3 to be elected)

Eunice Mayor Police Chief Alderman, Wards 1-4, plus one At-Large

Grand Coteau Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Krotz Springs Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)

Leonville Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)

Melville Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 At-Large to be elected)

Opelousas Mayor Police Chief Alderman, Districts A-E, plus one At-Large

Palmetto Mayor Alderman (3 to be elected)

Port Barre Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Sunset Mayor Police Chief Alderman, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large

Washington Mayor Police Chief Council Members, Districts 1-4, plus one At-Large



ST. MARTIN PARISH

Dist. 17 State Senator

School Board Districts 1-10

Ward 3 Justice of the Peace

Arnaudville Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Breaux Bridge Mayor Police Chief Alderman, Districts A-E

Broussard Mayor Police Chief Council Members, Districts 1 and 5, plus one At-Large

Parks Mayor Police Chief Alderman (3 to be elected)



ST. MARY PARISH

School Board Districts 1-11

Baldwin Mayor Police Chief Alderman (5 to be elected)

Berwick Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 to be elected)

Patterson Mayor Police Chief Council Members (5 to be elected)



VERMILION PARISH