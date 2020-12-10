Public’s help sought in search for missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl who may have run away from home.

Dalien Edwards was last seen on Dec. 9 wearing a grey LSU sweater and blue jeans. She is 5’6″, weighing about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see Edwards or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office App.