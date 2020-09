ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen last seen on Sept. 26, 2020.

Kaidon Danos, 16, is described as between 5’5″ to 5’5″ tall, weighing 120 lbs.

(Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office)

He was last seen leaving the Mire area in the 1999 Jeep Cherokee at about 10:30 a.m. that day.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Danos, you are urged to contact 911 or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8700.