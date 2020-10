JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman reported missing from her home.

Evelyn Fontenot was last seen at a family member’s residence on McKinley Street in Jennings’ city limits. Video surveillance showed her leave the residence on foot at around midnight, police said.

Anyone with information please call the Jennings Police Department at (337) 821-5513.