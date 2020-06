CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- The Church Point Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 15-year-old runaway.

Sondrea Woods left home on June 8, 2020, and has not returned, authorities said. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

If you know her whereabouts, please contact the Church Point Police Department at (337) 684-5455.