Public reacts to Acadiana Mall shooting as police search for those involved

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police are combing through video they obtained of Saturday’s shooting at the Acadiana Mall, hoping to identify the people involved.

The LPD’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Wayne Griffin says they’re not able to confirm whether the gun fired was accidental or intentional.

Sgt. Griffin says officers conducted a second sweep and deemed the mall safe to reopen on Sunday.



People out shopping have mixed reaction to Saturday’s incident.

The reaction includes the Huval’s.

“It’s not something I would think about. I guess I wouldn’t expect it if I’m going to the mall of course; but obviously gun regulation should be something that’s considered over there,” resident Matthew Huval stated.



For Ana Huval, a shooting just about in any public place can heighten concerns.

Saturday’s incident put Ana on alert.

“I don’t really think about it when I go out but I think definitely now I think about it a lot more which is kind of concerning. It’s a little scary to go out places. I don’t want to go the mall anymore. I never really went to the mall in the first place but definitely now and even with the Girard Park shooting that happened recently; people aren’t going to the park as much,” stated Ana Huval.



“I didn’t know that they had a shooting because I don’t watch the news. I think that conceal carry is a good option and I at one point had my conceal carry. I’m not carrying right now but it’s nice to have an option,” added Richard Huval.



Shopper Eva Plunkett says she’s concerned about more than safety but also the pandemic.

“And of course for the virus. I don’t want to be around a lot of people and I don’t know how the mall is right now,” Plunkett noted.