Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Public identifies man seen taking packages from front porch and back patio in Scott, wanted by PD

37-year-old Christopher Anthony Guidroz of Arnaudville has been identified as the person caught on surveillance video knocking on doors and taking items from under the carport or back patio of Scott residences.

The Scott Police Department wanted to thank the public for their assistance in identifying him after asking for their help.

Officials say an arrest warrant has been obtained for Guidroz. Anyone with information on Guidroz’s whereabouts should contact their local police department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

