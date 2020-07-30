Protestors rally outside after being escorted from Lafayette town hall meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A town hall meeting held earlier today by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory was taken over by protestors.

The closure of the four recreation centers on the city’s Northside lead to a rally cry.

“No justice, no peace! No justice, no peace!”

The first 20 minutes of the mayor-president’s town hall meeting was occupied by protestors. These same protestors were at the special council meeting Tuesday where they say they were not permitted to speak. At the town hall meeting, they made up for it.

“Mama, I can’t breathe! Mama, I can’t breathe!”

The protestors were escorted out of the building after the mayor-president’s attempts to speak were drowned-out by rally cries.

“When they put everyone else out; I’m part of them I’m coming out too,” Unity 7 Organizer Christopher Bernard stated.

The chapter president of the Lafayette NAACP Marja Broussard explained her concerns with the current administration.

“Seven months and he’s done more harm to the African American community in that short time by the things he’s done. He’s dividing us further,” Broussard explained.

NAACP Young Adult Committee Chairman, Devon Norman spoke about the introductory ordinance to help save the recreation centers.

The ordinance failed to get introduce at Tuesday’s special meeting.

“Josh and the council had an opportunity to change the way we do politics, the way we do business and our government in Lafayette. Yesterday, they chose not to. They stood there with their straight faces and said no,” Norman added.