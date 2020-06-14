Protestors march, kneel for the third weekend in Lafayette

(KLFY)- On the corner of Johnston Street and Ambassador Caffery, in Lafayette, stood men, women, and children of all races and ages calling for an end to violence and asking for justice and peace.

“It is time we make a change.”

“It’s not about black power, not about white power. It’s about American power.”

“It is not a skin problem, it’s a sin problem. Hate does not have a color. Hate does not have a color.”

Three weeks after the death of George Floyd, the message is still the same.

Protestors continue to take to the streets and call for an end to police brutality.

“Respect the dignity of every human life, that’s our job. We have to be here and we have to be doing this.”

“We each have to search our hearts, remove the hate and the racism will die. Kill it at the root. Kill it at the root.”

Protestors say they hope additional protests will encourage others to stand up and continue the fight with them.

“If we can fight together oversees, and died together oversees, we can stand together domestically.”

“Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of faith. He preached peace not war; it will not happen with war.”