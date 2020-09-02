Protesters outside Lafayette council meeting demand justice following Pellerin shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- These protesters are calling for the resignation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

They’re also calling for the investigation into Pellerin’s to be conducted properly.

They believe the shooting of Trayford Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette was wrong.

According to authorities, Pellerin was shot by police as he attempted to enter a convenience store following a disturbance reported at another location.

Reportedly, Pellerin was carrying a knife.

A representative of the group, Young Democratic Socialist of America speaks up.

“We need justice, we need transparency and we need neutrality with the investigation and murder of Trayford Pellerin. That’s really what it is murder,” YDSA member Madison Price stated.

Donald Broussard a representative of the Opelousas chapter of the NAACP comments.

“On Facebook live the entire country witnessed this young man being shot eleven times. They don’t shoot deer eleven times. They shot him eleven times in his back and in his torso,” Broussard added.

Outside the protest stood members of the Louisiana Cajun Militia.

They were armed and taking a stand for peace.

They explain that they believe in the right to protest but peacefully.

Whether Pellerin’s death was wrong or not is not what they came for.

They explained they came to ensure peace and peace only.

“No drama and no chaos. We look at the television now and days and that’s what we see on the news now. We’re not going to allow that in Louisiana,” militia member Michael McComas added.

The mayor-president in a previous press conference acknowledged the Pellerin family’s loss.

Guillory also explained he’s waiting until the investigation is completed before he makes a final stance.