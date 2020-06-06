Protesters fill Lafayette Strong Pavilion to protest police brutality

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Hundreds of people filled the Lafayette Strong Pavilion Park Saturday to protest against police brutality.

The march is one of many being held across the nation following the death of George Floyd who died while being restrained by a police officer.

Organizer Eden Sutley called the march a grassroots movement with multiple co-organizers.

Sutley says the turnout shows people want to see the effort continue.

“The local NAACP, Mind the Movement, the Student Action Committee from UL Lafayette and then people sharing on Facebook. It’s so grassroots. I had so many businesses call offering to donate water, lunches and snacks. It’s just really a lot of Lafayette coming together,” Sutley says.

Sutley says people have to keep the momentum going. “Also, I don’t think it’s on the leaders of the black community to be leading these conversations. White people need to speak up too. So, we need to be doing this every weekend until there’s a change.”

“Trayvon Martin, we didn’t see the footage of that. To see that footage made it real,” Lafayette NAACP president Marja Broussard said.

Broussard says this is the first time she participated in an event in Lafayette since last weekend where there’s such diverse participation.

Broussard believes people seeing what took place more than likely made the difference.

“I think the eight minutes and 48 seconds that people watched George Floyd’s life just sifted out of him was so impactful,” Broussard added.