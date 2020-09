LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A demonstration led by Trayford Pellerin’s family, their attorney, Ronald Haley, and community organizers took place Monday outside the Lafayette Police Department’s headquarters.

Demonstrators also addressed an incident involving two teenage twins who were allegedly assaulted by LPD officers at a bowling alley this weekend.

Those officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

