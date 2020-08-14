Protest outside Pine Prairie ICE facility halted after several people pepper-sprayed by law enforcement

PINE PRAIRIE, La. (KLFY)- A Friday afternoon protest outside the GEO Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center turned into disarray when protesters and law enforcement officers clashed.

Video footage shows deputies attempting to clear the protesters, which escalated to the use of pepper spray.

The demonstration was organized to support the release of ICE detainees, which include some who have reportedly been on a hunger strike, protest participants said.

(Lance Leblanc/KLFY)





According to the Ville Platte Gazette, the facility’s warden of the prison said the group was not allowed on the property.

We will have more live tonight at 5 p.m.

Warning: This video contains strong language.