LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters from more than two dozen states continue to battle the Tiger Island fire.

The fire started one week ago east of Merryville, La. The fire is burning in pine plantations and access to portions of the fire area is difficult. As of Tuesday morning, the fire has burned more than 33,294 acres. Fire officials say there is 50% containment.

Officials say with many additional personnel and equipment arriving yesterday, the focus for operations will be to continue to establish dozer lines as direct as possible to the fire edge, mop up areas of heat and to continue work on identifying structures and ensuring structure protection is in place.

Along the northern edge of the fire, crews will work to keep the fire south of Stamps Road and Shins Road and west of Schuetz Road. Several spot fires were identified yesterday west of Schuetz Road and dozers lines were quickly established to contain those spots. These areas will continue to be monitored today. Fire personnel will continue to work twenty-four hours with day and night shift operations.

Updates on evacuations and shelters can be found on the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beauregardsherif