Proclamation for Pride Month signed by four Lafayette City Council members

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Four Lafayette City Council members joined together at Tuesday’s meeting and signed a proclamation declaring the month of June as Pride Month.

Council members Pat Lewis and Gleen Lazard presented the proclamation in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a pivotal moment in LGBTQ history.

“Whereas June is celebrated as LGBTQ + Pride Month in cities across the nation in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots and the City of Lafayette should not be exempt with its diverse LGBTQ + community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions who are worthy of acknowledgment and uplifting,” the proclamation read in part.

Council members Liz Hebert and Nanette Cook joined their colleagues in taking a formal stand against discrimination and violence based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

An event to honor the LGBTQ community will be held June 26 in downtown Lafayette.