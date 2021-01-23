Sisters Corps helping Hurricane Delta’s victims one task at a time

(KLFY)- It’s been nearly four months since Hurricane Delta ripped through Southwest Louisiana, leaving many families without a place to go.

Thanks to Sister Corps, a private non-profit, some families are one step closer to returning home.

When you exit Interstate 10, heading towards Iowa, the impact of Hurricane Delta can still be seen and felt.

“One of our members posted pictures of the devastation after the storm, that grabbed our attention,” the group explains.

A group of women, from around the country, together called Sister Corps make up a non-profit, aimed at helping those in need of short term, non-life threatening relief efforts.

Their mission now, help hurricane victims return home.

The group adds, “We have six home. Two here and four in Lake Charles. We do anything from sheetrock installation, flooring, debris cleanup.”

For 23 years, Walter Guillory and his family have called Iowa home.

On October 9th, the Category 2 storm tore through their community and house, leaving a forever impact.

However Guillory says thanks to Sister Corps, he can finally see the “rainbow” after the storm.

“I’m emotional for them to come here. It’s amazing. I cried when they called. It’s finally happening, to see it finally happen,” Guillory continues.

If you would like to help Sister Corps continue their mission, click here.