Pritchard called as First Baptist Lafayette’s new senior pastor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — First Baptist Lafayette announced on Sunday they have called Dr. James Pritchard to be their next senior pastor. In a press release, the church explained the decision ends a nine-month-long nationwide search.

Dr. Pritchard has served as the Teaching Pastor at First Baptist Church of Forney, Texas, since 2015. Prior to that he pastored three churches in Texas and Oklahoma.

He holds a B.A. from East Texas Baptist University with a major in Christian Ministries and the M.Div. and Ph.D. degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a major in Evangelism.

Dr. Pritchard will begin his ministry in Lafayette on Easter Sunday.