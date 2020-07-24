Priests on the frontlines during pandemic

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Acadiana hospitals are at capacity and patients are suffering the effects of COVID-19, most times alone.

The Diocese of Lafayette still makes the bedside sacrament available to Catholics, but that took some work.

The Catholic clergy said they recognized early on they needed to make the sacrament of anointing the sick, formerly known as the last rites, available to those people. A priest from rayne used his experience in the medical field so they could do that safely.

“I worked in the medical field as an RN and then as a nurse practitioner for a long time before being called to the priesthood,” Father Brent Smith, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church said.

As the COVID pandemic worsened, Smith said he was ready to serve Acadiana and his community in any way necessary.

“I said I’ll just be ready to volunteer if there’s something I can do and then this ministry happened to where it needed to incorporate my medical experience into ministering to the sick and the dying,” he said.

The sacrament of anointing of the sick proved especially challenging because it requires a priest to be at a patient’s bedside.

“It’s such a sacred time between that individual and our Lord,” he said.

His medical background proved useful to help the Diocese formulate a safety protocol for priests to follow. They then assembled a team of priests throughout acadiana to minister to the sick.

“But really all of the priests who are in this are enthusiastic and full of zeal to do it,” Smith said.

Every priest who administers the sacrament dons full PPE before visiting a patient, whether at the hospital or at home, equipped with all they need for the rite, but modified for protection.

“Before we go in we will dip q-tips or cotton swabs in the oil to bring that into the room, so we leave that out, so we avoid touching them even with our gloved hand,” he said.

The visit from a priest also offers comfort to a person in a lonely situation.

“They really have a sense of support of people so that’s very humbling and honoring for us to do that for them and to offer that grace to them at a time when they really need reassurance, they need companionship and prayer,” Smith said. “Talk to a hospital worker, nurse, CNA, or someone at the patient’s bedside.”

If your loved one would like to receive the sacrament. If that person is at home, contact your catholic church parish and they will coordinate having a priest visit them there.