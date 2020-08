President Donald Trump speaks to the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting Louisiana and Texas tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 29, according to the administration.

Trump will visiting Lake Charles, La. and Orange, Tx. and is expected to take an aerial tour of Hurricane Laura damage across Southwest Louisiana. Specific times and a specific itinerary were not available.