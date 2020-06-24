Breaking News
Prejean’s restaurant temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Prejean’s restaurant on the Northeast Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette Parish is temporarily closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Owner Bud Guilbeau announced the closure effective Tuesday on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“As the owner of Prejean’s restaurant, it is my duty to inform our loyal patrons and customers that we have had an employee test positive for COVID-19.”

Guilbeau said the restaurant will undergo a top to bottom sanitation and will remain closed through the weekend.

Prejean’s joins a growing list of restaurants that have had to close after confirmed cases of coronavirus surfaced within the staff.

