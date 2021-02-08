Pregnant woman missing in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are searching for a pregnant woman last seen by her family in January.

30-year-old Skye Angers is 7-months pregnant with a baby girl, her mother Traci Angers confirmed with KLFY.

Angers, who is due in April, was last seen on January 4 in the Lafayette area when she called family members to say she was coming over for dinner, but never arrived.

Her Snap chat and Facebook pages have also gone silent, and calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered, Traci Angers said.

Lafayette Police Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers have received leads on possible sightings and have followed up on every one of them.

“She’s a daughter. She’s a family member. Many people are concerned about her, especially given the fact that she is so close to having her baby.”

Although it has been a month since she was last seen, Dugas said foul play is not suspected.

“We encourage anyone who might know where she is or anyone who comes into contact with her to contact Lafayette Police.”