Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for Whiteville

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Prairie Ronde Water System Inc. has issued a temporary boil advisory for customers in Whiteville.

Water samples will be connected for testing on Wednesday. We will provide an update when it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar