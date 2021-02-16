Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for Whiteville

COTEAU, La. (KLFY) -- According to Iberia Parish President M. Larry Richard, Waterworks Dist. 3 (Coteau) will be stopping distribution to customers tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. for the system to recover from high demand. Service will resume tomorrow morning Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 6 a.m. A boil water advisory for the district will remain in affect until further notice.