Prairie Ronde Water System issues boil advisory for Whiteville

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Prairie Ronde Water System Inc. has issued a temporary boil advisory for customers in Whiteville.
Water samples will be connected for testing on Wednesday. We will provide an update when it becomes available.
