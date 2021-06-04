Powerball to add third drawing

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – This summer the multistate game Powerball will add a third draw night of Monday to its 2-days-a-week drawing schedule. Beginning Aug. 23, Powerball will be drawn on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 9:59 p.m. All other aspects of the game — including its matrix, prize levels, odds, and drawing operations — remain the same.

“Powerball is giving players more opportunities to play and win during the week,” shared Lottery President Rose Hudson. “The chance to win a multimillion-dollar jackpot on Mondays is certainly one way to beat the Monday doldrums.”

The additional draw night is expected to generate faster-growing jackpots on a weekly basis and increase the number of jackpots won on an annual basis.

In order to prepare for the additional draw night, the Lottery will temporarily suspend the multidraw option for Powerball after June 16, 2021. The multidraw option allows players to purchase tickets for a select number of future drawings.

On Sunday Aug. 22, sales begin for the first Powerball Monday drawing on Aug. 23 and the multidraw option will return fully to the game.