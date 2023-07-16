(KLFY) — Many communities across Acadiana are reporting power outages after severe weather passed through the area Sunday evening.

Much of Acadiana experienced strong winds and heavy rain this evening. News 10 received multiple reports of individuals without power, some since as early as 7 p.m.

Duson Fire Department is currently on scene in the 900 block of Hanks Road due to fallen utility poles. Entergy surveyors are addressing the issue, but power may be out for several more hours.

Entergy is currently showing additional power outages in Rayne and Crowley.

SLEMCO is reporting large clusters of power outages across Acadia Parish. One cluster south of Church Point is showing 500+ customers without power.

As of 9:10 p.m., LUS has no reported power outages.

The severe weather threat is now over. Stay up to date on weather conditions in Acadiana with KLFY Storm Team 10.