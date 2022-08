Power outage symbol. Electricity symbol on yellow caution triangle with text

UPDATE: Power has been restored in St. Martin Parish.

(KLFY) – SLEMCO customers are experiencing outages in St. Landry Parish, Acadia Parish, and St. Martin Parish.

The current number of customers affected:

St. Landry Parish: 26

Acadia Parish: 876

St. Martin Parish: 61

Updates will follow as information is released.