Post office suspends delivery and retail at some locations, reinstates it at others

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Due to Hurricane Laura, the U.S. Postal Service has suspended activities in some towns, while in others, conditions have improved enough to reinstate service.

The following post offices reopened earlier today:

Erath Post Office: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m.-4 p.m., Sat 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Lafitte Post Office: Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-12 p.m., 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Sat 8 a.m.-10 a.m.

Grand Isle Post Office: Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m., 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.

The following post offices are being temporarily suspended:

Perry Post Office: Services being redirected to Abbeville Post Office, 1421 Veterans Memorial Dr., Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Delcambre Post Office: Services being redirected to Abbeville Post Office, 1421 Veterans Memorial Dr., Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Ragley Post Office: Services being redirected to DeQuincy Post Office, 215 College St., Mon-Fri 8:45 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Sat 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience customers may experience, but the safety of both customers and employees comes first,” stated a press release. “Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.”

Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.