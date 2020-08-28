Portions of I-10 remain shut down in Louisiana following Hurricane Laura

(KLFY) Portions of I-10 in Louisiana remain closed Thursday in wake of Hurricane Laura which arrived in Cameron, La. as a Category 4 Hurricane, bringing with it 150 m.p.h. winds.

The DOTD announced the closure of  I-10 eastbound at the Texas/Louisiana state line, and I-10 westbound, west of the Atchafalaya Basin, around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DOTD officials made detours available for drivers including north to I-20 by using US 61, I-55 and I-59.

Before you travel, click 511LA.com for all your latest travel and road closure information.

