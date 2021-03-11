Portion of Dulles Drive to close for major construction

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Parts of Dulles Drive are blocked off due to ongoing construction for added lanes, bridges and a new roundabout.

Lafayette Public Works Department officials say the project will also widen Dulles road from a two-lane asphalt roadway to a three-lane concrete roadway with sub-surface drainage, sidewalks and streetlights.

Due to the construction, many subdivisions have become detour routes causing some residents to worry about heavy traffic.

Charles Dagu,e who lives in a subdivision near the construction site, says, “It’s going to make the traffic worse.”

He said he’s uncertain whether or not the project benefits the community.

“I don’t think the locals are happy about this,” he said.

He says he’s reached out to multiple officials and attended several meetings.

He says most of his questions regarding the project were answered but not all.

“No response,” Dague said.

Dague says the project doesn’t just affect him. It also heavily impacts those who live in surrounding subdivisions.

“It’s going to hurt the property values at this subdivision and the one across the street,” he said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government officials posted to its Facebook page that construction will continue beginning Monday, March 15.

Construction is expected to last for about a year and a half.