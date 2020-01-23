Portion of Dulles Dr. to close for 1.5 years for road expansion

The Public Works Department announced that beginning February 3, part of Dulles Dr. will be closed for approximately 1.5 years for a widening project.

The closure will be from the eastern part of its intersection with Westgate Rd. (LA 93) to the western part of its intersection with N. Domingue Rd.

The project is to widen Dulles Drive from two lanes to three lanes from eastern side of its intersection with Westgate Rd. (LA 93) through Ambassador Caffery.

Officials say this is multiple phased project.

Detour routes will be posted and will direct motorists to utilize N. Domingue Rd., W. Congress Rd., and Rue de Belier (LA 93).