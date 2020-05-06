Port of Iberia officials, businesses talk about the state of the oil & gas industry

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Port of Iberia is home to over 40 companies in the oil and gas industry.

ASRC Energy Services was one of those companies, but COVID-19 and low oil prices forced them to

shut down their operation at the port of Iberia recently.

Executive director of the Port, Craig Romero, says most companies there, however, are doing

fine.

“So we’re in good shape. Everyone has payed up for the end of the year,” says Romero. “We have a few people asking for some assistance during the pandemic, and we’re going to start meeting and talking and looking at what other ports are doing to try to help these businesses through these hard times.”

He says since the national COVID-19 spread, they’ve lost three companies, but they’ve also gained four others.

“We’re not where we need to be. We could be a lot better, but we’re a far cry from we’re here

to stay, and we’re going to make it happen,” Romero said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get people to come to the Port of Iberia.”

Crosbey Construction Services is one of the dozens of companies based at the Port Iberia. They say production has slowed down some, but all in all, they’re doing okay.

“We did not stop working. We continued working on projects. We still have revenue. We still employ

all of our employees, so we weren’t as impacted as some,” said the company’s senior vice president Kevin Bordelon. “But we have been financially impacted because many projects shifted to the right or cancelled.”

As for the future of the oil and gas industry and their business, they say they’re hopeful.

“We’re already seeing an uptick of work, and we think that the end of 2020 is going to be okay,

and the forecast for 2021 should be great.”