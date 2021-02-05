Port Barre police warn of law enforcement impersonation scam

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux is alerting the public about a scam circulating in the area.

He said his department received a complaint of caller pretending to be law enforcement.

“They will call and identify themselves as a representiave or officer from a law enforcement agency and will tell you that there’s a warrant for your arrest,” the chief said. “They well then give you a phone number to call to set up a payment to take care of the warrant.”



He said in the case his officers are investigating, the Port Barre Police Department’s phone number actually showed up on caller ID. The number the scammer ordered the victim to call was (718) 502-8854.

“One of our officers actually contacted that number and someone with a Middle Eastern accent answered stating they were a law firm,” Boudreaux said. “The officer hung up and called right back and the same person answered and this time stated their business was a sports complex.”

A quick internet search revealed that number is tied to a scam, he said.

If you get a call from the police department and the caller says you have a warrant, hang up and call (337) 585-6212.