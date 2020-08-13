Port Barre Police raid home in early morning hours

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre police raided a home in the early morning hours after tips of drug trafficking.

Police say they executed a search warrant on the home at 255 Carrier Street. Arrested were 22-year old Tatiana Freeman and 23-year old Robert Andrus.

Tatiana Freeman

Robert Andrus

Police say they begin investigating the couple after receiving complaints of illegal drug sales and excessive traffic to and from the home. Police were able to secure a search warrant and recovered a cache of THC candies, THC vapes, over 80 Ecstasy pills, 117 grams of Marijuana, a 9mm pistol, several gun cases containing loaded multiple 30 round 9mm magazines and a 100 round drum for an AR-15 rifle.

Both were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, 2 counts of possession with intent to distribute THC products, possession of a Firearm in the presence of a CDS, possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics- Ecstasy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Andrus was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.