Port Barre police dispatcher who never took a day off work, dies after suffering stroke on the job

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) A Port Barre Police dispatcher died days after suffering a stroke while at work, Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said Tuesday.

Shirley Jane Sonnier worked as a dispatcher for the department since 1986.

“She never took a day off, never passed up overtime and was always willing and ready when needed,” he said.

“There will never be another like her.”

Sonnier was at work when she faced a medical emergency, and had to be rushed to a hospital in Lafayette, Boudreaux said.

“She seemed to be recovering nicely, but then suddenly died on Sunday.”

Boudreaux said Sonnier was like family to everyone in the community, but especially to those who worked in the department.

He said her sudden death is a still a complete shock to everyone.

“We still really haven’t wrapped our our minds around it.”

Her son, Gerald Sonnier, a Port Barre Police Officer said funeral services have been planned and will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville.

