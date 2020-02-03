Live Now
Port Barre Police & City Hall phone lines temporarily down

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux is reporting that phone lines for both the Police Department and City Hall are temporarily down.

Officials are asking residents to call 911 if they have an emergency until services are restored.

