Port Barre Police and Fire Dept. accepting donations to bring to Lake Charles residents

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — The Port Barre Police Department and Fire Dist. 2 are collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles.
Supplies can be dropped off at the Port Barre Police Department, according to Chief Deon Boudreaux. Please do not donate clothing.
Needed supplies are as follows:
- Cleaning supplies
- Mops, brooms
- Trash bags
- toiletry items
- Bleach
- Gloves
- Mosquito repellent
- Buckets
- Cleaning rags
- Scrub brushes
- Personal hygiene products
- Bath towels and wash rags
- shampoo
- soap
- feminine products
- hand sanitizer
- Handi Wipes or reusable wipes
- Paper masks
- Laundry detergent
- Diapers and formula for babies
- Stuffed animal dolls (to help comfort little children)
- Canned goods and nonperishable food items
- Dog and cat food
- Pet kennels of all sizes
- Dog and cat leashes
- batteries
- Rubber boots
- Bottled water
- Flash lights
- New under garments and socks for both male and females of all ages and sizes
- colors and coloring books, crossword and word-search booklets, ink pens
- large plastic storage containers
- School supplies
- Plastic utensils/ paper plates/ disposable cups
- Ibuprofen/ Tylenol