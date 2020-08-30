Port Barre Police and Fire Dept. accepting donations to bring to Lake Charles residents

A Costco customer takeS advantage of the grand opening of a new store in Ridgeland, Miss., to stock up on water, bath tissue and cleaning supplies including disinfecting wipes to help deal with coronavirus, Thursday, March 12, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) — The Port Barre Police Department and Fire Dist. 2 are collecting supplies for the victims of Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles.

Supplies can be dropped off at the Port Barre Police Department, according to Chief Deon Boudreaux. Please do not donate clothing.

Needed supplies are as follows: