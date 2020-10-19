Port Barre police accepting donations for family who lost everything in Hurricane Delta

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) A Port Barre family is struggling to get back on their feet after losing everything, including their home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.

Now, the Port Barre Police Department is jumping in to support them ahead of the holiday season.

According to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, the family of 6 lost everything following the storm and are now homeless.

He said this is the second time the family lost their home, the first time was a house fire 1993.

The family consist of six members; a mother and father, two daughters, and two boys ages 6 and 3.

The 6 year old boy wears a size 5T in shirts and a 6T in pants.

He attends Port Barre Elementary School and will need uniforms and school supplies, Chief Boudreaux said.

The 3 year old boy wears a size 3T in shirts and 3T in pants and is in need of pullups size 4 to 5 T.

Information on the adult male and female is pending.

Chief Boudreaux ask that you email gift cards in any amount for the two girls, to pbpd202@ymail.com.