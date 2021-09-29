Port Barre family living in fear after drive-by shooting

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) – Shots were fired at a home in Port Barre on Tuesday night. The family inside reacted quickly to avoid being hit by gunfire. The shooting was possibly in retaliation of another shooting involving a family member, and it’s not the first time the home was a target.

“The shots started ringing out from no where. It sounded like machine guns,” said the woman living in the home, who wants to remain anonymous. “My kids were running over, falling down, crying. People were scared.”

It happened in the 200 block of Pacific Street. Three adults, and two children, ages 2 and 4, were inside. Luckily, no one was hit.

There are several bullet holes on the outside of the home. On the inside, bullets holes are in every room except the bathroom. Shots went through a couch cushion, a tv in a bedroom, and made many holes in the walls.







“These shootings have been going on since June, and nothing has been done about it,” said the woman.

She believes she was targeted, again. She says she was shot in the back when this same home was sprayed by gunfire earlier this year.

“The people are still running around free, shooting up houses and cars, with innocent people and kids in the house,” said the woman.

Port Barre Police are investigating.