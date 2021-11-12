Port Barre Cracklin Festival this weekend

PORT BARRE, La, (KLFY)– News 10’s Gerald Gruenig made his way to Port Barre this morning to talk all things cracklin.

After taking some time off for COVID, like everyone else, the Port Barre Cracklin Festival is back this weekend, Nov. 11- 14.

The festival will feature a cracklin cook off, a pageant, a parade, carnival rides, and live music. The festivities kick off today,Nov. 11, at 5 p.m.

There is a $5 entry fee and wristbands for rides are $25.

The festival will benefit the Louisiana Eye Foundation, which helps children get eye procedures, as well as the Louisiana Disabled Children’s Camp.

For more information about all of the events, contact information and locations, visit the website.