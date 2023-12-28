WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Acadiana has seen its fair share of house fires recently with several recent instances in the past few days alone. Outside of Acadiana is no different.

The Lewis family in Port Allen has worked for months to make their family home ready to put on the market as they look to move to Tennessee. They ran into a major setback after losing nearly everything in a house fire.

“It has not been easy, right? So all you can do is take it one day at a time,” said the homeowner, James Lewis.

Lewis was putting up Christmas lights Dec. 17 when he asked his son Tobiah to grab the clothes out of the dryer. Tobiah grabbed the clothes and put them on the dining room table without noticing a lit candle on it. Lewis heard the fire alarm going off from outside and ran in to find a huge fire on the table. The fire caused heavy smoke and burn damage which caused the entire home to be gutted and remodeled. Fearing the fire was his fault, Tobiah is looking to move past it with the family the only way he knows how.

“If you ever have a problem, you got to make humor out of it, especially when it’s something like this,” said Tobiah. “You can’t keep on regretting it.”

After speaking with Lewis, it turns out this was not the only setback the family experienced this year.

“Earlier in the year, we had a guy that we had over here helping us paint,” he said. “He ended up pretty much stealing all of our identities and all of our banking account information.”

With both setbacks coming in the past few months, lewis says he keeps looking over his shoulder for more issues to come up.

“I mean, my heels are in the ground just waiting on the next one. You know what I mean? I think any reasonable person would.”

Lewis says he and his family normally remain humble but are asking for any kind of help they can get.

