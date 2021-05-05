Poppa’s Fried Chicken in Lafayette closed after fire

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Poppa’s Fried Chickem on the SE Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out Tuesday night, the Lafayette Fire Department announced.

It happened shortly before midnight and was reported by someone driving by the business and noticed smoke coming from the building, LFD said.

When crews entered the building, the fire was discovered in a storage room between the kitchen and customer seating area.

It was determined that the fire originated in the storage room and spread to the attic of the building and kitchen causing substantial fire damage to the interior of the building, LFD said.

No injuries were reported, LFD said.

The cause is under investigation.