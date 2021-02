(Logan Fusilier/KLFY)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette firefighters are on scene of a commercial fire at Max’s Pool Hall in the 100 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

The fire is out at this time, LFD spokesman Alton Trahan said. There appears to be heavy smoke still trapped in the building.

First responders venting the smoke out of the poolhall and adjacent businesses, Trahan said.