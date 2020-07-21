Police: Ville Platte man faces terrorizing charge for allegedly threatening to kill neighbor

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- It was rowdy Sunday morning for one Evangeline Parish neighborhood when an irate man began threatening his neighbor and their children, police said.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers were dispatched to Canal Street shortly before 11 a.m. in reference to a disturbance.

The victim told officers the suspect approached him and his children and began making threats.

“The victim went inside his residence and called the police and the suspect continued walking up and down the street screaming and threatening to kill him,” Lartigue said.

Officers attempted to speak with the suspect reportedly who fled on foot. After a short pursuit, the suspect was captured and repeatedly made comments that were erratic, the chief said.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Brad Foxworth, 31, faces one count of terrorizing.