Police: Teen injured in overnight shooting in Crowley

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Crowley police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured a teen.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the victim was approached by two suspects who attempted to rob him before the shooting occurred shortly after midnight. Investigators believe the shooting may have happened in the 1600 block of Avenue I.

The victim was hospitalized and required surgery, but is expected to recover, Broussard said.

Police are still searching for suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers, (337) 789-8477.