Breaking News
3 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police: Teen held captive at Louisiana motel by Alabama man

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Authorities say a missing Florida teen has been rescued from a Louisiana motel where she was being held captive by an Alabama man now charged with kidnapping and rape.

The Alexandria Daily Town Talk reports 30-year-old Jonathan Andrew Gibson was jailed without bond in Alexandria, Louisiana, as of Thursday.

A police statement says a tip related to a missing 14-year-old led them to a motel room, where they found the girl suffering minor injuries.

Police say subsequent interviews revealed the girl had been sexually assault by the Lillian man.

Details about her disappearance are unclear. It’s unclear whether Gibson has a lawyer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

79°F Broken Clouds Feels like 81°
Wind
15 mph SW
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

76°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph WNW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

75°F Broken Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
9 mph SW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
20 mph W
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories