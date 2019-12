ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A Friday afternoon shooting has left one man hospitalized, police said.

Just before 4 p.m., officers received a call “from the father of a St. Martinville man who had been shot in the leg.”

St. Martinville Police investigating the intersection of Jefferson and LaSalle streets where multiple shots were fired at a vehicle “after an argument between two parties,” police said.

The victim was sent to a medical facility in Lafayette.

This is a developing story.