Police seek public’s help in search for missing St. Martinville woman

missing person_190959

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martinville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a 19-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Bailee Marie Batiste (St. Martinville Police Department)

On Thursday, officers responded to a missing person complaint. According to her mother, Bailee Marie Batiste has not been heard from since Wednesday and there are concerns for her safety.

Batiste is said to be driving a gold, late model Honda Accord. The bumper of the vehicle is either black or blue. The license plate number for this vehicle is 552 DUC.

If anyone knows the whereabouts or has any information regarding this case, please contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3001.

