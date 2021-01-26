Sheriff detectives searching for missing man in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 28-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday, January 2.

Brock Jorden Comeaux was last seen in the neighborhood of Bird Village south of Rayne in Acadia Parish.

He is described as 5’6, 180 lbs. with brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, work boots a camo jacket and possibly a black shirt.

The Sheriff’s office says he has ties to both Rayne and Crowley.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Nick Miller at 337-788-8723.